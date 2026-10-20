Death toll from Houthi attack in Yemen’s Shabwa rises to 73, with 14 missing

The death toll from a Houthi missile attack on a security training center in Yemen's southern Shabwa province has risen to 73, with 14 others still missing, the provincial governor said Tuesday.

Governor Awad bin al-Wazir announced the updated toll during a meeting to review the conditions of those injured in Monday's attack, according to Yemen's official SABA news agency.

Bin al-Wazir condemned the attack, describing it as an unprecedented crime, and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

He also directed local authorities to continue monitoring the conditions of the injured, provide necessary medical treatment and support the families of those killed and missing.

On Monday, Shabwa authorities reported that at least 53 people had been killed and more than 200 others injured when Houthi ballistic missiles struck the Martyr Ahmed al-Sulaimani Training Center while new internal security recruits were undergoing training.

A Yemeni military spokesperson said the Houthis fired three ballistic missiles at the facility, which was being used to train security and police personnel.

The Houthis did not immediately comment on the reported attack.

The strike came amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and forces aligned with Yemen's internationally recognized government, backed by the Saudi-led coalition.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of the country's north.





