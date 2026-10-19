Saudi Arabia lifts warning for southern region, warns against sharing information on attacks

A view of an apartment damaged by a Houthi projectile strike in Saudi Arabia’s Najran, according to Civil Defense. (AFP Photo)

Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry warned Monday that filming, publishing, or sharing information related to missile and drone interception operations and impact sites could expose individuals to legal liability.

The warning was shared by Saudi Civil Defense on US social media company X.

Separately, Saudi Civil Defense lifted a threat warning in the southern Najran region, saying the danger had passed. It urged residents to continue following safety instructions and avoid gathering or filming.

The warnings come amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group, including missile and drone attacks targeting the kingdom.