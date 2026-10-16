10 Israeli military vehicles advance near dam in southern Syria

Around 10 Israeli military vehicles advanced Thursday near a dam in Daraa, southern Syria, as Israeli warplanes flew over the area, Syrian state media reported.

Alikhbariah TV said Friday that the Israeli forces approached the Abdeen Dam while military aircraft were flying over Daraa, which borders the occupied Golan Heights.

It added that Israeli forces opened fire indiscriminately toward farmland and searched homes in the eastern part of the village of Abdeen.

Earlier Thursday, Israeli forces set fire to a house and a fodder warehouse in rural Daraa, according to the broadcaster.

The broadcaster gave no details on possibly casualties or the extent of the damage.

The incident came a day after an Israeli force of five vehicles entered the same area through the Tel Abu Ghaithar gate adjacent to the occupied Golan Heights, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency SANA.

SANA said the force raided a local's home, detained several young men for around an hour, seized a motorcycle, and fired toward empty land before withdrawing.

Israel has intensified its military operations in Syria since the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in December 2024, carrying out airstrikes on military sites and expanding its presence in the buffer zone of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Syrian authorities have repeatedly condemned Israeli incursions and attacks as violations of the country's sovereignty and called for Israel to withdraw to positions set out under the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Damascus and Tel Aviv have also been engaged in US-mediated negotiations aimed at reaching security arrangements and restoring the 1974 agreement.





