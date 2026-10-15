Iraq vows not to allow attacks on Saudi Arabia from its territory: Prime minister

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said Wednesday that Baghdad would not allow its territory to be used to launch attacks threatening Saudi Arabia or other countries in the region, as he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

Al-Zaidi reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to regional security and good-neighborly relations during the talks, according to statements from the Iraqi prime minister's office and the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Iraqi premier arrived in Riyadh for his first visit to Saudi Arabia since taking office in May, with discussions focusing on regional developments, bilateral relations and security coordination.

The crown prince received al-Zaidi at the Royal Court at Al-Yamamah Palace, SPA reported.

The two sides discussed regional developments and coordination of efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability in the region, it added.

Al-Zaidi strongly condemned recent attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and other civilian and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, describing them as a "threat to regional security and stability."

Since Oct. 5, five Saudi airports, including King Khalid International Airport, have been targeted in attacks claimed by Yemen's Houthis, leaving 20 people dead and hundreds injured, as well as causing damage and disrupting air traffic.

Al-Zaidi stressed that Iraq would not allow its territory to serve as a launchpad for attacks or other actions threatening the security of Saudi Arabia or neighboring countries.

He also reaffirmed Baghdad's commitment to respecting the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and other states in the region.

Mohammed bin Salman expressed Saudi Arabia's desire to strengthen cooperation with Iraq, particularly in security coordination, according to the Saudi statement.

He also voiced support for Baghdad's efforts to promote dialogue and stability in the region, the Iraqi prime minister's office said.

Al-Zaidi and Mohammed bin Salman also discussed bilateral relations.

The Saudi crown prince stressed the Kingdom's desire to strengthen cooperation with Iraq in various fields, particularly security coordination.

He also voiced Saudi Arabia's support for the Iraqi government's efforts to promote dialogue and achieve stability in the region, according to the Iraqi statement.

Al-Zaidi returned to Baghdad later Wednesday following a visit lasting several hours, according to the official Iraqi News Agency (INA).

PREVIOUS ATTACKS LINKED TO IRAQI TERRITORY



The meeting came amid heightened regional tensions following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran in February.

Several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, have reported attacks launched from Iraq by armed groups aligned with Tehran.

Al-Zaidi had been scheduled to visit Riyadh on July 29, but the trip was postponed after joint US-Saudi strikes on facilities belonging to Iraq's state-affiliated Popular Mobilization Forces in seven provinces killed 20 people and injured 32 others.

Washington and Riyadh said the strikes targeted logistical facilities and weapons depots belonging to Iran-aligned groups in response to drone attacks on oil installations and military bases in several countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia later said it had acted after exhausting political and diplomatic options and exercising maximum restraint for months.

In September, Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline was targeted in the Riyadh and Medina regions in attacks that Riyadh said involved drones launched from Iraq, causing casualties and damage.

Saudi authorities said they refrained from retaliating after al-Zaidi requested time for his government to take measures to prevent further attacks from Iraqi territory.

The Iraqi government later said an investigation established that the attacks on Saudi Arabia had originated from a site in Iraq's southern Maysan province.

On Aug. 7, al-Zaidi met Saudi General Intelligence chief Khalid bin Ali al-Humaidan in Baghdad to discuss strengthening security cooperation and intelligence sharing.

During that meeting, he also received an invitation to visit Riyadh.