Yemeni army strikes Houthi forces in Taiz amid escalation

Yemeni government forces carried out nine airstrikes Tuesday targeting Houthi fighters and military equipment in the southwestern Taiz province as escalation continues to rage across the country, according to the army.

The Taiz Military Axis Media Center said warplanes belonging to the Yemeni armed forces carried out five strikes in the Al-Dhabab area and four others in Al-Misrakh district.

The strikes targeted Houthi personnel and military equipment, the center said.

It added that clashes were also ongoing between government forces and Houthi fighters on the Al-Shaqab front south of Taiz.

The military did not provide details on casualties or damage.

Meanwhile, the Taiz office of Yemen's Human Rights Ministry said in a statement late Monday that six civilians, including a girl, were killed and others were injured in Houthi shelling that struck densely populated villages in rural Taiz on Sunday.

In Taiz city, the office said 17 civilians, including five women and six children, were injured and seven homes were damaged in Houthi shelling over the previous 24 hours.

The office did not specify the nature or severity of the injuries or the extent of the damage

Early Tuesday, the non-governmental Taiz Human Rights Center accused the Houthis of shelling the area around Al-Safwa Hospital, a private facility in central Taiz city.

It said a shell landed near the hospital, causing material damage to patient rooms and frightening patients and medical staff.