Warning briefly activated in Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait over ‘potential danger’

Saudi Civil Defense said Monday evening that the danger had passed in a governorate in southern Saudi Arabia after an emergency warning was briefly activated.

"A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in the Khamis Mushait Governorate to alert of a potential danger," the agency said on US social media company X.

About 10 minutes later, it announced: "The danger has passed in Khamis Mushait Governorate."

"For your safety, continue following Civil Defense instructions and avoid gathering and filming," it added.

The agency did not specify the nature of the potential danger or provide information on casualties or damage.

In recent days, Saudi Arabia has faced a series of attacks on airports and civilian facilities amid an escalating military confrontation with the Houthis.