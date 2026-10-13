Arab air carriers suspend service to Riyadh in wake of Houthi attacks

Several Arab region air carriers have suspended or canceled flights to and from King Khalid International Airport following deadly Houthi attacks that disrupted operations at the facility in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

The airport, Saudi Arabia's second-busiest after Jeddah, temporarily suspended operations Saturday after an attack killed 13 people and injured more than 300. Another attack Sunday killed one person and injured more than 10 others.

Bahrain's Gulf Air announced Monday that its flights to and from Riyadh had been canceled from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17.

Qatar Airways also announced Monday the temporary suspension of flights to Riyadh and Dammam in light of current developments.

The United Arab Emirates' Etihad Airways said all flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh had been canceled until Monday, Oct. 19.

The airline also canceled all Abu Dhabi-Dammam flights scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, along with selected flights between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah through Thursday.

Earlier Monday, Saudi Arabia's Civil Aviation Authority announced that the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport had been extended until further notice.

It said the extension was necessary to complete checks on the safety of airport facilities and their operational readiness, in coordination with relevant authorities.

Kuwait Airways had announced cancellations of its Riyadh flights in separate statements Saturday and Sunday due to the airport's temporary shutdown.

EgyptAir said Saturday that it was suspending flights from Cairo and Alexandria to Riyadh until operations resume, citing the temporary suspension at King Khalid International Airport amid current conditions.

Since Oct. 5, five Saudi airports have been targeted in 10 Houthi attacks, killing 20 people and injuring hundreds, according to an Anadolu tally. The attacks have also caused material damage and disrupted air traffic.

The strikes come amid continued military escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis since July, including attacks on civilian aviation facilities and energy installations in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has controlled Sanaa and several provinces since 2014.