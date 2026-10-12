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Iraqi warplanes destroy ISIS position in country’s east

Iraqi F-16s destroyed an ISIS position in Diyala province, acting on intelligence, just weeks after the US-led anti-ISIS coalition officially concluded its mission in Iraq.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published October 12,2026 07:41 AM
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IRAQI WARPLANES DESTROY ISIS POSITION IN COUNTRY’S EAST

Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out two airstrikes that destroyed a position used by the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group in the eastern province of Diyala, security officials said Sunday.

The strikes targeted the group in the Narin area, according to a statement by Iraq's Security Media Cell carried by the official Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The operation was based on intelligence provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate and coordinated with the military's aerial reconnaissance and surveillance center.

The Security Media Cell said the position was completely destroyed but gave no details on casualties. It said further information would be released later.

The strikes came less than two weeks after the US-led coalition's mission against ISIS in Iraq officially ended on Sept. 30, nearly 12 years after its launch.

Iraq declared victory over ISIS in December 2017 after retaking all territory held by the group, although Iraqi forces have continued operations against its remaining fighters.