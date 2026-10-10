Israeli fire wounds Anadolu photojournalist in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army on Saturday shot and wounded Anadolu's Palestinian photojournalist Issam Rimawi with a rubber bullet in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier, farmers in the village of Deir Nizam, near Ramallah, appealed to activists for help harvesting their olives after attacks by Israeli occupiers prevented them from accessing their land.

Following the appeal, the farmers headed to their land alongside a large number of activists to harvest their olives.

However, Israeli occupiers arrived and attacked the Palestinians and activists as they gathered olives.

Israeli soldiers later arrived at the scene, sided with the occupiers, and fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the Palestinians.

Rimawi, who was covering the olive harvest in the area, was struck in the right calf by a rubber bullet fired by the Israeli soldiers.

After being taken to a local hospital for treatment, Rimawi said a scuffle had broken out between Israeli occupiers and Palestinians before Israeli forces arrived and attacked the Palestinians.

Israeli soldiers then opened fire on them despite their press vests and helmets identifying them as journalists, he added, noting that he was awaiting treatment in the emergency department of a nearby hospital.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have intensified attacks against Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian figures say 1,210 people have been killed, 13,350 injured, and 26,000 arrested during that period.



