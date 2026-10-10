Israeli army continues strikes in southern Lebanon in violation of framework deal

The Israeli army launched an airstrike and carried out artillery shelling in several areas of southern Lebanon on Saturday, in attacks that come, despite a US-brokered framework deal signed in June.

Israeli warplanes struck an area between the towns of Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Kfar Tebnit in Nabatieh governorate, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The agency added that Israeli artillery shelled the outskirts of the towns of Haddatha and Baraachit, as well as the Wadi al-Saluki and Wadi al-Hujair valleys in Nabatieh.

The outskirts of Maifadoun and Kfar Tebnit also came under intense Israeli artillery fire, while a similar bombardment targeted the town of Haddatha in the Bint Jbeil district.

Separately, an Israeli drone flew at low altitude over the city of Baalbek and nearby towns in eastern Lebanon, according to the outlet.

Israeli drones were also seen flying at low altitudes over the towns of Bnaafoul, Maghdouche, Zaita, Anqoun and Ghaziyeh, as well as surrounding areas in the South Lebanon governorate.

The developments came a day after Lebanon's Health Ministry Emergency Operations Center reported that six people were wounded in an Israeli strike near the town of Hosh al-Sayyid Ali in the Hermel district.

In a statement Friday, the center said the injured included five Syrians, among them two women, and one Lebanese national.

The latest incidents come amid Israel's ongoing military campaign against Lebanon, which began on March 2 and has killed 4,386 people and wounded 12,413 others, according to the latest figures released by Lebanon's Health Ministry on Sept. 25.

On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv reached a US-sponsored framework agreement in Washington.

The agreement provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in areas vacated by Israeli forces.

Despite the deal, Israel continues to attack southern Lebanon and still occupies parts of the country, some of which it has occupied for decades and others of which it seized during recent wars and military operations.





