9 injured in Israeli attacks on olive harvesters in occupied West Bank

Nine Palestinians were injured Saturday after being attacked by Israeli occupiers and the Israeli army, which prevented them from harvesting olives in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams treated nine people for injuries in the village of Deir Abu Mashal, northwest of Ramallah, including one who sustained a live-fire wound, two who were hit by rubber bullets and six who were beaten.

Israeli soldiers and occupiers attacked farmers from the village as they headed to their lands to harvest olives, forcing them to turn back, local sources told Anadolu.

Anadolu's Palestinian photojournalist Issam Rimawi, who was covering the olive harvest, was also struck in the right calf by a rubber bullet fired by the Israeli army.

Several Palestinians also suffered from tear gas exposure during an attack by the Israeli army and occupiers on a home in the village of al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israeli forces and occupiers surrounded the home of Palestinian Mohammad Hamed Abu Aliya and fired tear gas canisters at it, causing members of the family to suffer suffocation, the agency noted.

"The occupation forces prevented an ambulance from approaching the site and fired tear gas canisters at its crew," it added.

In a statement, the Palestinian government's Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said it had documented at least 12 occupier attacks since Saturday morning in the governorates of Ramallah and al-Bireh, Nablus, Qalqilya, Hebron and Jericho.

The attacks included assaults on olive harvesters and expelling them from their lands, detaining Palestinians, beating people, spraying pepper spray, stealing property, attacking homes, demolishing a wall and blocking roads, the commission said.

Since the olive harvest season began in early October, attacks by Israeli soldiers and occupiers on Palestinian farmers, along with restrictions on their access to farmland, have intensified.

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, over 45,000 trees were cut down or damaged across the West Bank in the first half of 2026, including more than 26,000 olive trees.

An estimated 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, across 194 settlements and 400 outposts, according to official Palestinian figures.





