Israeli soldier killed, 3 injured in southern Lebanon as Tel Aviv continues to violate framework deal

An Israeli army vehicle operates in East Zawtar, as seen from West Zawtar, southern Lebanon, October 1, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Israeli army said Thursday that one of its soldiers was killed, and three others wounded in southern Lebanon as Tel Aviv continues to attack southern Lebanese towns despite a framework deal with Beirut.

Those wounded were taken to the hospital, the army said in a statement.

Israel has continued attacks on Lebanon since March 2, killing more than 4,380 victims and injuring over 12,410, according to Lebanese authorities.

Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-sponsored framework agreement on June 26 in Washington providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in areas vacated by Israeli forces.

Israel has continued attacks on southern Lebanon despite the agreement, and remains in control of areas in Lebanese territory, some occupied for decades and others seized during more recent wars and military operations.