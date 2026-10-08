5 Palestinians killed, over dozen injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza

At least five Palestinians, including a woman, were killed and more than a dozen others injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to medical sources and witnesses.

The attacks targeted the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood and the Al-Tawam and Amer Project areas in Gaza City, the Al-Sudaniya area in the northwest, as well as Al-Mawasi in northwestern Rafah and areas around Bani Suheila and northeastern Khan Younis.

A medical source told Anadolu that Palestinian Mohammed Rajab Warsh Agha died from injuries sustained in an Israeli airstrike on a tent sheltering displaced people at the Egyptian Camp in the Al-Tawam area of northwestern Gaza City.

Earlier, a medical source at the Palestine Red Crescent Society's Northern Field Hospital said two Palestinians had been injured in the strike, one critically.

In another attack, two Palestinians were killed, and three others injured, one critically, when an Israeli drone struck a civilian vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of southern Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

The casualties were transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital, according to the source.

Earlier Thursday, a Palestinian woman was killed and her husband and two children were injured when Israeli artillery struck their tent in the Amer Project area of northwestern Gaza City.

A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital identified the woman as Ahlam Mubarak, 30, and said her husband was seriously injured.

Separately, a young Palestinian, Ahmed Khamis Abu Naja, died from injuries sustained in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in Gaza City about a week ago.

Witnesses also told Anadolu that Israeli naval forces opened fire and launched shells off the Gaza City coast, while artillery fire targeted the Al-Sudaniya area in the northwestern Gaza Strip.

In southern Gaza, seven Palestinians were injured when Israeli artillery struck a house in the Al-Mawasi area northwest of Rafah, according to medical sources.

Local sources said the Israeli army also demolished residential buildings and other structures in areas where its forces are deployed northeast of Khan Younis.

Witnesses said Israeli forces dropped smoke bombs near the Bani Suheila roundabout east of Khan Younis, causing several tents sheltering displaced Palestinians to catch fire.

As of Wednesday, Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement had killed 1,467 Palestinians and injured 5,161 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed, according to Palestinian figures.