Israeli occupiers injure 4 Palestinians, besiege family home in West Bank

Israeli occupiers injured four Palestinians in separate attacks across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, including a couple whose home was besieged south of Hebron.

Dozens of Israeli occupiers surrounded the home of Yousef Shnaran in Wadi al-Rakhim in the Masafer Yatta area before assaulting him and his wife, leaving both injured, relative Ayman Shnaran told Anadolu.

He said the occupiers had earlier erected a tent just meters from the house before gathering there in large numbers.

Israeli soldiers later arrived but did not lift the siege, while ambulances were unable to reach the injured couple, he said.

Seven children remained inside the home.

Elsewhere in the Hebron area, Israeli occupiers attacked Palestinian homes and opened fire in Beit Ummar, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israeli forces also raided several homes in the town. No injuries or arrests were reported.

In the northern West Bank, two Palestinian farmers who are brothers were injured after Israeli occupiers attacked olive harvesters from Marda and nearby Jamma'in north of Salfit.

Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition, Wafa said.

The occupiers also stole olives collected by the farmers.

Israeli occupiers have carried out more than 14,742 attacks across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023, killing 66 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.



