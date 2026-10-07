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News World Trump announces $3.7B Anduril investment in new US shipyard

Trump announces $3.7B Anduril investment in new US shipyard

President Donald Trump announced the launch of the largest new shipyard in the US since World War II at Sparrows Point, Maryland, with investments totaling $6.6 billion from Anduril and the Navy, focusing on advanced submarine construction.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 07,2026 06:43 AM
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TRUMP ANNOUNCES $3.7B ANDURIL INVESTMENT IN NEW US SHIPYARD

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the construction of the largest new shipyard in the US at Sparrows Point in Maryland, with a $3.7 billion investment by defense technology company Anduril alongside a $2.9 billion contribution from the Navy.

"Today, we're officially launching the construction of the largest new shipyard in the United States" since World War II, Trump said at the site.

"In a tremendous victory for our country and for the city of Baltimore, Anduril is investing $3.7 billion in a state-of-the-art shipyard that will be known forever as Arsenal-2," he said.

"Right here in Sparrows Point, you'll build the next generation of American submarines, including autonomous subs, torpedo tubes, and critical components for our cutting-edge Virginia-class attack submarines," he added.

Trump said the US Navy is contributing an additional $2.9 billion to support the shipyard, with the possibility of $21 billion in future purchases.

"American taxpayers will receive a 40% stake in the new shipyard," he added.

Trump also said the US defense budget would rise to $1.5 trillion this year.

"I don't want to speak too early, but we broke the trillion mark, and we're going to be at 1.5," he said.