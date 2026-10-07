Yemeni government forces seize key mountain peak in Taiz province

Yemeni government forces said late Tuesday that they seized a key mountain peak in Taiz province after clashes with the Houthi group.

The Nation's Shield Forces said on the US social media platform X that their troops captured the highest peak in Jabal Habashi district as part of ongoing military operations in the province.

It provided no further details and there was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

Earlier Tuesday, the Nation's Shield Forces launched a large-scale military operation against the Houthis in Taiz's Al-Wazi'iyah district as part of the broader Operation "Dawn of Yemen."

Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi announced the operation Monday, saying it aims to retake the capital Sanaa and restore state institutions from Houthi control.

Yemeni government forces also announced Monday that they had retaken the Red Sea port city of Mokha and the strategic Bab el-Mandeb area, while the Houthis denied losing control of the two areas.

The latest escalation is among the most significant rounds of fighting in Yemen since a UN-brokered truce in April 2022 ushered in a period of relative calm.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.





