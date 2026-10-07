2 Houthi missiles target Aden International Airport in southern Yemen

Two missiles launched by the Houthi group targeted Aden International Airport in southern Yemen early Wednesday, said local security authorities.

The media office of the Aden Security Department said no casualties had been reported.

Local Yemeni outlets earlier published footage showing explosions during the attack.

The attack comes amid escalating fighting as Yemeni government forces press ahead with Operation "Dawn of Yemen."

On Tuesday, government forces said they seized a key mountain peak in western Taiz after clashes with the Houthis.

Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi announced Operation "Dawn of Yemen" on Monday, saying it aims to retake the capital Sanaa and restore state institutions from Houthi control.



