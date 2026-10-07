1 Palestinian killed, 12 injured in Israeli occupier attacks on olive harvesters in West Bank

A Palestinian was killed and 12 others were injured Wednesday in attacks by Israeli occupiers and forces on olive harvesters in the Nablus and Tulkarem governorates in the northern occupied West Bank, according to local sources and the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that 44-year-old Ali Hassan Yasser al-Bazari was "killed in an assault by the occupation forces and occupiers" in the town of Burqa, north of Nablus.

Local sources told Anadolu that Bazari was a member of the Palestinian National Security Forces.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its teams treated eight people who were injured in an attack by Israeli occupiers and forces on olive harvesters in the town.

Three of the injured suffered live-fire wounds, including one who was in very serious condition, while five others, including a woman, were injured after being beaten, it said.

The Red Crescent added that its crews were assaulted by Israeli forces near the Burqa Plain while attempting to reach and evacuate the wounded.

The forces also detained the medical teams and confiscated the keys to their ambulances and their communication devices, according to the organization.

Local sources told Anadolu that occupiers attacked farmers while they were harvesting olives and opened fire at them.

Occupiers also attacked olive harvesters in the town of Bazariya, north of Nablus, with reports of injuries, according to local sources.

In Ramin, in the Tulkarem governorate, the Palestinian Red Crescent said its teams treated four people injured in an occupier attack on olive harvesters.

The organization said those injured included an 81-year-old man, a 72-year-old woman and two 47-year-old men. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

The attacks came as the olive harvest season is underway in the West Bank, which regularly sees occupier attacks and Israeli restrictions on farmers' access to their land.

Around 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 156 illegal settlements and 360 settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed an escalation in Israeli raids and arrests since October 2023, alongside increasing occupier attacks, movement restrictions, and closures of entrances to Palestinian towns and villages.



