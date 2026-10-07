EU disburses $1.38B to Ukraine for drones, missiles

The European Commission on Wednesday disbursed €1.24 billion ($1.38 billion) to Ukraine under the defense component of the EU's €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan, according to a statement.

The funding will be used to procure drones, drone interceptors, drone ammunition and missiles manufactured by Ukrainian defense companies, the statement said.

"Russia is continuing its deliberate strategy of terror - trying to make daily life unbearable for Ukrainians," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The Ukraine Support Loan envisages €60 billion for defense and €30 billion for budgetary assistance over 2026 and 2027.

The EU plans to disburse €28.3 billion in 2026 alone to strengthen Ukraine's defense industrial capacity, with further payments under the defense component expected in the coming weeks.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the EU and its member states have provided €228.7 billion in overall support to Ukraine, including €3.8 billion generated from proceeds of immobilized Russian assets.

For the remainder of 2026, €32.5 billion in financial support remains available to Ukraine.





