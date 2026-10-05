Yemeni army says 1,747 Houthis ‘neutralized’ in over 1,100 military operations

The Yemeni army said on Monday that its forces had "neutralized" 1,747 Houthi members in 1,122 military operations across several fronts in the country.

Military spokesman Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili said in a statement on US social media platform X that the operations targeted artillery and rocket-launcher positions, defensive fortifications, approach and advance routes, supply lines and means, reinforcements and military buildups, as well as command structures and command-and-control centers belonging to the Houthis.

He said the operations were conducted in Saada, Al-Jawf and Taiz provinces, as well as along Yemen's western coast.

According to al-Nuzaili, the operations involved warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles, rocket launchers, and snipers.

He said the operations also destroyed or disabled 364 military vehicles and transport and supply assets.

Al-Nuzaili added that government forces would continue their operations to retake state territory and institutions and extend national sovereignty.

Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi on Sunday announced the launch of comprehensive military operations against the Houthis, saying the armed forces, security forces and other military formations had been ordered to retake the territory held by the group.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.

Fighting has intensified since July, with a major escalation in September that saw the Houthis take control of the strategic city of Mokha, and advance to Mayyun Island overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The group has also targeted Saudi Arabia, including energy sites.