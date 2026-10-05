Saudi-led coalition says 100 fighter jets involved in Yemen operation against Houthis

The Saudi-led coalition said Monday that 100 fighter jets had participated in the ongoing "Dawn of Yemen" military operation against the Houthis.

The coalition said 324 "high-value targets" had been destroyed since the operation began.

In separate statements, it said it was providing round-the-clock air support to Yemeni government forces on the ground and air protection for the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, adding that operations against moving targets were continuing.

The Yemeni military launched the "Dawn of Yemen" operation against Houthi forces, with government forces advancing in several areas.

Yemeni military spokesman Lt. Col. Majid Abdullah al-Nuzayli said government forces, including the pro-government Southern Giants Brigades and Nation's Shield forces, had taken control of Bab el-Mandeb.

He also said government forces had taken control of Dhubab airport and cut the road between Dhubab and Mocha, establishing fire control over it.





