Saudi-led coalition pledges continued support for Yemeni government against Houthis

Saudi-backed Yemeni soldiers ride near Jabal Han, west of Taiz, after fierce clashes with Houthis over the Taiz-Aden route on October 3, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen pledged Sunday to continue supporting the Yemeni government and armed forces in efforts to restore state institutions and end the Houthi takeover.

In a statement, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki described Houthi attacks against Yemenis as "flagrant violations that have brought calamity and suffering to the Yemeni people for many years."

He accused the group of imposing internal blockades, forcibly displacing residents, looting resources and diverting them toward the "war effort."

Al-Maliki also accused the Houthis of recruiting children and damaging Yemen's "social fabric.

He said Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including attempts to target Mecca and Medina, warranted continued measures to deter the group.

Al-Maliki also cited attacks on Riyadh, Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, Najran, Taif and Yanbu.

He cited attempts to target Saudi vessels in the southern Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, describing them as a "threat to regional and international security, freedom of navigation and international trade."

Al-Maliki affirmed Saudi Arabia's "inherent right" to defend its sovereignty, protect its security and take operational measures to deter the Houthis and halt their violations.

Saudi Arabia and the coalition would continue to stand alongside Yemen until state institutions are restored, he said.

He added that the coalition would also continue its support until the Houthi threat to maritime navigation in the southern Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb is ended.

Earlier Sunday, Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi announced comprehensive military operations against the Houthis to reclaim the remaining territory under their control.

The Yemeni army also announced the launch of what it called the "battle of liberation" to restore state institutions and end the Houthi takeover.