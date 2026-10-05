Former European diplomats, ministers, officials urge EU to act against illegal West Bank settlements

This picture taken from the Israeli-occupied West Bank village of Bruqin shows homes belonging to Palestinians in the foreground, and the Israeli settlement of the same name in the background on September 21, 2026. (AFP)

Around 500 former diplomats, ministers and European officials called Monday on the European Union and its member states to take action against Israel's illegal settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, warning that a planned project near Jerusalem could undermine prospects for a two-state solution.

The signatories urged the EU, in an open letter cited by Belga news agency, to take measures against Israel's planned E1 settlement project, which envisages the construction of more than 1,200 housing units near Jerusalem.

The signatories include former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme, former French Prime Ministers Dominique de Villepin and Alain Juppe, former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D'Alema.

They said the project would divide the occupied West Bank into two parts and further isolate occupied East Jerusalem from the rest of the territory.

The letter described a two-state solution as "the only possible outcome that could resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

"Despite the far-reaching consequences of the new land annexation, the EU has taken no measures to deter E1," the signatories said, criticizing the bloc for failing to meet its obligations to respond to violations of international law.

They also criticized Germany and Italy for opposing sanctions against Israel.

The former officials called on the European Commission to immediately submit legislative proposals to sanction financial institutions and other service providers involved in implementing the E1 project and other settlements considered illegal under international law.

They also urged the EU to prevent all trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

EU leaders are scheduled to discuss a range of issues, including developments in the Middle East, at a summit in Brussels on Oct. 15-16.

Calls to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement have persisted amid concerns over Israel's policies in the occupied Palestinian territories and its attacks in the region.