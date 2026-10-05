Israeli army kills man in southern Syria

The Israeli army killed a man in southern Syria early Monday amid repeated incursions into the area.

The army claimed in a statement that the man had tried to enter one of its military posts in a "security area" in southern Syria.

Israeli troops opened fire and killed him, the statement said, adding that no soldiers were injured.

The army said it would continue operating in the area against threats to Israeli civilians and troops.

Earlier Sunday, Syria's Alikhbaria TV reported that Israeli forces detained a young man outside his home in Al-Hamidiyah in northern Quneitra province while raiding and searching several houses in the town.

The channel also said that Israeli forces entered the village of Maariya in Daraa province with more than 15 military vehicles and raided several homes.

Israeli forces also fired two artillery shells toward the outskirts of Al-Mantara Dam in central Quneitra, according to the channel.

Israel has continued to violate Syrian territory since the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024.

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa raised the issue at the 81st UN General Assembly last month in New York, saying that Israel has carried out about 500 airstrikes and artillery attacks, more than 1,200 incursions and roughly 300 arrests and detentions since late 2024.





