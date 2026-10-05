Turkish President Erdoğan receives senior SpaceX executives at aeronautical conference

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday received Rebecca Hunter and Michael Nicolls, senior executives at US company SpaceX.

Following the opening ceremony of the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya, Erdoğan met with Hunter and Nicolls, top executives at SpaceX, a company led by billionaire Elon Musk.

Also present at the meeting were Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kaçır, and Haluk Bayraktar, chairman of the SAHA Istanbul Defence & Aerospace Cluster.

No further details of the meeting were as yet provided.

The International Astronautical Congress runs through Friday.





