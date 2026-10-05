2 Iranian police officers killed in armed attack in southeastern Iran

Two Iranian police officers were killed and another was injured in an armed attack in southeastern Iran on Monday, local media reported.

Gunmen opened fire on a police patrol from the Nukju police station in Bampur county in Sistan-Baluchestan province, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported, citing provincial police.

The patrol was carrying out security duties when it came under attack, the outlet said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sistan-Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has witnessed recurring attacks targeting Iranian security forces, with Iranian authorities often blaming armed groups for the violence.