Israeli player accused of spitting at Ireland staff member during tense Nations League match

Israel defender Eli Dasa pushes Republic of Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby during their UEFA Nations League Group B3 match in Bačka Topola, Serbia, on October 4, 2026. (AFP Photo)

An Ireland football staff member has alleged that an Israeli player spat at him during a tense Nations League match Sunday, as political tensions surrounding the fixture spilled onto the pitch.

Damien Doyle, Ireland's head of athletic performance, made the allegation as players and staff headed toward the tunnel at halftime during the 1-1 draw at the TSC Arena in Backa Topola, Serbia, according to The Irish Times.

Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said the incident would be considered by a disciplinary committee.

"I felt like they were trying to intimidate us from kick-off," he said, according to The Irish Times, adding that he gave his players credit for remaining calm.

Israel coach Ran Ben-Shimon said he had already gone to the dressing room and did not see what happened, while the Israel Football Association declined to comment.

The incident added to a highly charged match between the teams, which was played behind closed doors after the Football Association of Ireland moved the fixture to a neutral venue in Serbia, citing operational challenges.

Ireland players wore black armbands and bowed their heads during Israel's national anthem. They also again refused the traditional pre-match handshake.

On the field, Troy Parrott gave Ireland the lead from a penalty in the 39th minute before Israel captain Dor Peretz equalized shortly after halftime.

Israel hit the post twice in the second half, but neither side found a winner. The draw left Ireland third in Nations League Group B3 on five points, while Israel remained bottom with two, according to the Football Association of Ireland.

The match followed Ireland's 3-0 victory over Israel in Hungary on Sept. 27.

The two games drew strong political attention in Ireland because of Israel's genocide in Gaza, with calls for the Football Association of Ireland to boycott the fixtures. The association proceeded with the games after warning that withdrawal could lead to UEFA sanctions.

Hallgrimsson said after Sunday's match that he was "absolutely delighted" the two-game series was over, describing the past two weeks as difficult for his team.

He has also called for UEFA to ensure that Ireland and Israel are not drawn together again, according to The Guardian.