Gas pipeline blaze disrupts supplies to power stations in eastern Syria

A fire blamed on sabotage struck a gas pipeline in eastern Syria on Monday, halting supplies from the Jbessa plant to power stations, according to the official SANA news agency.

The blaze broke out on a pipeline between Al-Shoula and Deir ez-Zor, SANA said.

Hisham al-Saleh, a gas sector official at the Syrian Petroleum Company, said the fire stopped gas flow from the Jbessa plant toward electricity generation stations.

Firefighting teams isolated the affected section of the pipeline and continued efforts to extinguish the blaze as gas pressure in the area declined, he added.

Earlier Monday, local sources told Anadolu that Syrian civil defense teams had been dispatched to the site near Al-Shoula to bring the fire under control.



