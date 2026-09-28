Israel’s Ben-Gvir vows to push for executions, Palestinian displacement if named defense minister

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir vowed Sunday to push for the execution of Palestinian prisoners and advance the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank if he becomes defense minister in the next government.

Ben-Gvir posted footage on the US social media platform X showing him inside the prison cell of Palestinian prisoner Hassan Salameh, who has been held by Israel since 1996.

"I want to execute you," he told Salameh in the video.

In a post accompanying the footage, Ben-Gvir said that if appointed defense minister, he would work to ensure that prisoners such as Salameh are executed and would advance "voluntary migration" from Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

He has said that his Jewish Power party would demand the defense and justice portfolios as a condition for joining a future government.

He has repeatedly advocated for the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the occupied West Bank under the banner of "voluntary migration," proposals rejected by Palestinians and Arab countries.

Salameh is serving multiple life sentences after an Israeli court convicted him on charges related to attacks in the 1990s that Israel says killed and injured dozens of Israelis.

Israel's Knesset approved legislation in March allowing the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners in certain cases, a measure strongly backed by Ben-Gvir and his party.

The legislation drew widespread criticism and protests in Arab and regional countries over its implications for Palestinian prisoners.

Israel is scheduled to hold its Knesset election on Oct. 27.