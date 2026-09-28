Russia lacks forces for major attack on NATO, Polish foreign minister says

Russia lacks the forces to launch a major attack on NATO while its military remains tied up in Ukraine, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in remarks reported on Monday.

Speaking to public broadcaster TVP Info, Sikorski elaborated on his warning last week that Warsaw had information from multiple sources indicating Russia was "preparing something big this year."

Asked what form Moscow's plans might take, he said: "Of course only Putin knows that, but we must be ready, we must not let ourselves be manipulated, and we must be vigilant, so that as an alliance we can react immediately to any provocation."

"Russia doesn't have the forces for a major attack on NATO," he said. "All its forces are tied up in Ukraine."

Sikorski suggested Moscow could attempt "something on a smaller scale that might cause some controversy among allies." An incident that divided European and US members over whether NATO's Article 5 mutual defense clause applied would suit the Kremlin, he said.

"Russia might do more aggressively what it's already doing," he added.

Western governments have accused Moscow of conducting sabotage and airspace incursions as part of a campaign of hybrid warfare against NATO and EU countries.