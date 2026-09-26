Israeli army raids university campus in occupied West Bank

Israeli army forces raided the campus of Birzeit University north of Ramallah in the central West Bank on Saturday, according to Palestinian media.

The army published a video on its digital platforms documenting the raid, Palestine TV reported.

Israeli soldiers filmed the Martyr's Memorial on the campus before withdrawing from the site. No arrests were reported.

Birzeit University condemned the raid, which took place as students were taking their final exams for the summer session. It called the raid a "violation of the sanctity of the university and international conventions and laws that protect educational institutions."

The raid involved "intimidation and terrorizing of students," the university said, warning that targeting educational institutions disrupts the academic process.

Birzeit University is frequently targeted in Israeli raids, some of which have involved arrests and injuries.

The university has around 13,400 students across nine faculties and 174 academic programs, according to data for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Since Israel's war on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified attacks across the West Bank, killing more than 1,206 Palestinians, injuring more than 13,300 and arresting nearly 26,000, according to Palestinian figures.



