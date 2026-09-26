Iraq seeks exemption from US ban on Iranian flights

Iraq is engaged in direct talks with the US to exempt some Iraqi airports from US sanctions targeting Iranian airlines operating flights to regional hubs, officials said Saturday.

The talks aim to secure an exemption "to allow flights to resume on humanitarian grounds related to medical treatment, education, religious visits, and interests of civilians," Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's office said in a statement on Facebook.

"As the Iraqi government works to de-escalate tensions in the region, it emphasizes that the continuation of crises further complicates the situation," it said.

The statement urged all parties to pursue dialogue and negotiations to resolve "the current crisis and conflicts, in a manner that serves the interests of the countries and peoples of the region."

Earlier this week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said operations of Iranian airlines worldwide would come to a halt as of Sept. 23 under new sanctions. As part of the measure, Iranian flights were barred from operating in regional countries, including Oman, the UAE and Iraq.

On Feb. 28, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran that left thousands dead, while Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and US sites in countries across the region.

Despite a June interim deal to resolve the conflict, Washington and Tehran resumed their hosilities as talks stalled amid disagreements on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important strategic routes for energy and goods supplies.





