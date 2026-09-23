Iran’s president arrives in New York for 81st UN General Assembly

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in New York to attend and address the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, his office announced Tuesday.

Iranian diplomatic officials, including Iran's ambassador and deputy permanent representative to the UN, welcomed the delegation upon their arrival following their morning departure from Tehran.

Pezeshkian is expected to hold separate meetings with several participating heads of state alongside engagements with various political and cultural figures during the diplomatic summit. His formal address before the General Assembly Hall will take place Wednesday.

The trip comes amid the ongoing war between the US and Iran and follows an announcement by the Trump administration confirming that Washington would permit a core Iranian delegation to attend the high-level week in line with host country obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement.

The approved delegation includes Pezeshkian, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and essential diplomatic personnel, though US authorities denied entry visas to several supplementary members, including segments of the president's media staff.