Turkish first lady hopes President Erdoğan’s UN appeal for peace resonates with global conscience

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrives with his wife Emine Erdoğan to address the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on September 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan expressed hope Tuesday that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's "strong call" at the UN General Assembly for a world based on peace, human dignity and justice would resonate with the conscience of the international community.

Emine Erdoğan listened from the General Assembly hall as President Erdoğan delivered his speech at the UN General Assembly after they walked together from the Turkish House, or Türkevi Center, to UN headquarters.

"Erdoğan, the voice of justice. Our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed humanity from the podium of the 81st UN General Assembly. I hope his strong call for a world founded on peace, human dignity and justice will resonate with the conscience of the international community," she said on her social media account.