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Israeli forces detain 53 Palestinians

Israeli forces arrested at least 53 Palestinians in a large-scale raid on Biddu, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, converting a seized house into an interrogation center.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published September 21,2026 12:31 PM
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ISRAELI FORCES DETAIN 53 PALESTINIANS

The Israeli army arrested at least 53 Palestinians early Monday during a large-scale raid on the town of Biddu, northwest of occupied Jerusalem.

Those detained were kept at an interrogation and detention center they set up inside a house seized during the raid, the Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate said in a statement received by Anadolu.

Israeli forces searched, vandalized and damaged several homes and physically assaulted Palestinians, it said, adding that the military operations in the town are still ongoing.

The raid came a day after a shooting near the illegal Halamish settlement that killed an Israeli man and injured others, according to Israeli sources.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed an escalation in Israeli raids and arrests since October 2023, alongside increasing settler attacks, movement restrictions and closures of entrances to Palestinian towns and villages.