Fires reported in Palestinian village after Israeli forces use tear gas

Fires broke out Sunday at several commercial shops in the Palestinian village of Sur Baher on the southeastern outskirts of East Jerusalem after Israeli forces fired tear gas and stun grenades during clashes with residents, according to Palestinian officials.

The Jerusalem Governorate said the crowd-control munitions ignited the fires during a confrontation at the village entrance.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported the clashes, citing the governorate.

Videos circulating on social media showed first responders attempting to contain the flames.

The incident came amid heightened tensions in occupied East Jerusalem. Earlier Sunday, Israeli occupiers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and performed Jewish prayers in its courtyards, according to Palestinian reports.

The developments followed a series of visits and religious activities by Israeli officials and occupiers ahead of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and others entered the Al-Aqsa compound, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited tunnels beneath occupied East Jerusalem.

Netanyahu also posted videos and photos on his official Instagram account early Sunday showing him participating in Jewish Selichot prayers at the Al-Buraq Wall.





