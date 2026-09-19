Saudi Arabia issues emergency alerts in 7 areas over unspecified threat

Saudi civil defense authorities issued emergency alerts Friday in seven areas, warning residents of an unspecified threat and urging them to follow instructions sent through the national early warning platform.

The alerts were issued in Jeddah, Taif, Yanbu, AlUla and Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Abha, according to separate civil defense posts on US social media platform X.

Authorities did not specify the nature of the threat that prompted the warnings or report any casualties or damage.

The civil defense authority later said the danger had passed in all five provinces.

The alerts came a day after Saudi authorities said one person was killed and two others were injured by falling debris from a Houthi drone intercepted over Taif province in the western part of the kingdom.

Saudi authorities have issued similar warnings in recent days in several areas, including Abha and Khamis Mushait, before later announcing that the danger had passed.

On July 20, Yemen's Houthi group announced what it called a "maritime blockade" on Saudi Arabia before later claiming missile and drone attacks on Saudi vessels and sites.

Saudi Arabia has led a coalition supporting neighboring Yemen's internationally recognized government since March 2015 against the Houthis, who have controlled the capital Sanaa and several provinces since September 2014.





