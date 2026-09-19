Putin says Russia needs to expand, update its aircraft fleet, airport infrastructure

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that his country needs to expand and update its aircraft fleet, as well as domestic airport infrastructure.

Speaking via videoconference at a signing ceremony for an agreement between Russian flag carrier Aeroflot and state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec for 90 MC-21 aircraft, Putin said projects to build new terminal buildings and upgrade airfield and border infrastructure have been successfully completed in several regions.

Putin said a developed aviation network is crucial for Russia to connect its territories and ensure accessibility to remote regions, including those in the Arctic, Siberia, and the Far East.

"Naturally, modern airports also provide a boost to regional economies, fostering growth in trade, business activity, and, of course, tourism. They also ensure higher service quality and faster passenger processing.

"With this in mind, we are systematically upgrading airport infrastructure," Putin said, adding that 20 runways and 26 terminal complexes nationwide have been commissioned since 2021.

Putin further said that new terminals have been opened in a number of cities, including Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Khabarovsk, Magadan, Novosibirsk, and Cheboksary, stating this work is being carried out through a combination of state funding and private sector investment.

"We will continue to provide all necessary support to investors," Putin went on to say, adding that at least 75 airports in the country are slated for modernization by 2030, or over a third of Russia's entire airport network.

The president also underlined the need to expand and renew Russia's aircraft fleet, describing the issue as one of "fundamental importance."

He called the contract for supplying the 90 MC-21 aircraft to Aeroflot a "highly significant step in this direction," saying that it will provide a substantial workload for aircraft manufacturers, as well as their suppliers and contractors.

"I expect the contract to be executed strictly in line with the established schedule, without delays or disruptions," Putin added.

According to Rostec, the delivery of the 90 MC-21 aircraft to Aeroflot is scheduled for the years 2029-2032 and is the largest such contract in the history of Russian civil aviation.

"The agreement includes not only the delivery of the aircraft, but also flight simulators, training for pilots and ground personnel, as well as technical support for the aircraft," it noted.





