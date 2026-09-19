Israeli fire kills 3 more Palestinians in latest Gaza ceasefire violations

Three Palestinians, including the son of Gaza Health Ministry Director-General Munir al-Bursh, were killed by Israeli army fire in the enclave on Saturday, as Tel Aviv continues its violations of a truce in place since October 2025, a medical source said.

Basir al-Bursh was killed in a strike targeting him in the al-Zahra neighborhood west of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, the source told Anadolu.

Another Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike on the Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City, the source added.

A Palestinian girl also died of wounds she sustained earlier from Israeli army fire north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the source said.

Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles intermittently opened fire east of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, witnesses said. No injuries were reported.

Israeli army forces also opened fire in the al-Shakoush area southwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, while drones dropped bombs in the area. Israeli helicopters opened heavy fire south of the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis and in adjacent areas of Rafah, witnesses said.

According to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the Oct. 10, 2025 ceasefire agreement have killed 1,386 Palestinians and injured 4,784 others.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others in a genocidal war that has also destroyed about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.



