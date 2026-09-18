Israeli forces launch new incursion into southern Syria with 9 military vehicles

The Israeli army made a new incursion Friday into the countryside of Syria's southern Daraa province with nine military vehicles, local media reported.

The Israeli military vehicles entered the Wadi al-Raqad area, Syria's Al-Ikhbariya television reported, without providing further details about the nature of their movements.

Wadi al-Raqad is located in the Yarmouk Basin area of Daraa countryside and has witnessed repeated Israeli incursions and military movements in recent months.

Southern Syria has witnessed repeated Israeli incursions since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, when Israel announced the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement and occupied the Syrian buffer zone and other areas.

Damascus demands that Tel Aviv withdraw to the lines held before Dec. 8, 2024, and has reaffirmed its commitment to the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.





