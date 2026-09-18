5 Palestinians injured as vehicle overturns after occupier stone attack in West Bank

Five young Palestinians were injured Friday after Israeli occupiers hurled stones at their vehicle near the entrance to Yabrud village, east of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank, causing it to overturn, according to local sources.

The sources told Anadolu that occupiers attacked the Palestinian vehicle with stones near the village entrance, causing it to overturn and leaving five young men inside injured.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, they added.

Since the start of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip in 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers against Palestinians and their property have escalated across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The attacks include killings and arrests of Palestinians, demolition of homes and structures, burning of mosques and vehicles, bulldozing of agricultural land, preventing farmers from accessing their land, displacement of Palestinians and illegal settlement expansion.

Israel has occupied the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since 1967.

The international community considers Israeli settlements built on occupied territory illegal under international law, while Israel continues settlement activity despite international criticism.



