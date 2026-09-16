Israeli army chief says Hezbollah disarmament deal unattainable without stronger Lebanese army

Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir said on Wednesday that disarming Hezbollah as part of an agreement with Beirut "cannot be achieved" unless the Lebanese army significantly improves its effectiveness on the ground.

Zamir made the remarks during a visit to the army's 91st Division operating in southern Lebanon, accompanied by Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, Operations Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Itzik Cohen and other commanders, according to an army statement.

Zamir ordered maintaining troop readiness and a high level of operational preparedness in light of regional developments.

He claimed the Israeli army had "achieved many significant operational accomplishments and weakened Hezbollah" in Lebanon.

He said Israel was determined to remove Hezbollah's military presence from the area south of the Litani River and move toward disarming the group.

"This goal cannot be achieved within the framework of a desired agreement with the Lebanese government unless the Lebanese army significantly improves its effectiveness on the ground," Zamir said.

"We will not allow Hezbollah to rebuild its strength, restore its capabilities or reestablish infrastructure in the area," he added.

His remarks came a day after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said his country's army was "fully carrying out its duties" in the south and categorically rejected Israeli claims that it was failing to perform its responsibilities.

In a meeting with Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen, Aoun said the Lebanese army had expanded its deployment in villages not under Israeli occupation and other areas in the south and was maintaining security, preventing armed manifestations and helping residents return to their towns and villages.

Aoun said there was "absolutely no truth" to Israeli allegations that the Lebanese army was falling short in its duties.

He said Lebanese troops were also securing the country's eastern and northern borders, combating terrorism and maintaining civil peace despite limited resources.

Aoun said Lebanon had asked friendly countries, particularly European states, to provide the military with equipment needed to carry out its responsibilities.

The issue is expected to be discussed at a conference in Paris on Thursday aimed at supporting the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces.

Lebanon and Israel signed a US-sponsored framework agreement in Washington in June, providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon alongside the deployment of the Lebanese army.

Israel, which began its recent assault on Lebanon in March, after Hezbollah's retaliation to the US-Israeli war on Iran, continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, including positions it has held for decades and others seized during its military operations in recent years.