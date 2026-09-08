Israeli army imposes curfew during raid near occupied East Jerusalem

The Israeli army imposed a curfew on Palestinians during a raid on the Shuafat refugee camp and the town of Anata near occupied East Jerusalem on Monday, while Israeli occupiers carried out attacks across several areas of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers entered Shuafat and Anata amid a heavy troop deployment, the Jerusalem Governorate said in a statement.

The army announced the curfew over loudspeakers in both areas.

It later said it had launched what it called a "focused" operation in Shuafat and Anata, without specifying its duration.

The military claimed the operation targeted "terrorist activity" and infrastructure but provided no evidence.

Elsewhere in the occupied West Bank, Israeli occupiers attacked Palestinians and property in Ramallah, Hebron and Salfit, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency, state-run Voice of Palestine radio and eyewitnesses.

In Burqa, east of Ramallah, occupiers entered the village and roamed its streets, while others erected a tent on Mount Al-Qarana in Deir Abu Mashal, northwest of the city, WAFA said.

West of Al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, occupiers moved timber toward illegal settlement outposts, raising Palestinian concerns over further expansion on their land.

In Hebron, an Israeli occupier attacked a vehicle driven by a Palestinian woman and smashed its windows, Voice of Palestine reported.

South of Yatta, occupiers re-established an illegal settlement outpost in Wadi al-Rakhim hours after the Israeli army dismantled it, local activist Osama Makhamra told Anadolu.

Makhamra said Israeli forces also raided Khirbet Imneizil southeast of Yatta, stormed a Palestinian home and damaged property inside.

In Salfit in the northern West Bank, occupiers continued razing Palestinian land northwest of Deir Ballut for an 11th consecutive day, WAFA said.

Israeli occupiers carried out 3,488 attacks across the occupied West Bank in the first half of 2026, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.