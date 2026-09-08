Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in West Bank raid

Israeli army forces killed a Palestinian in a military raid in the northern West Bank on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that Abdulkarim Suleiman, 28, was shot and killed by Israeli forces in Aqraba, south of Nablus.

Aqraba Mayor Salah Abu Shahada told Anadolu that Israeli forces raided the town's Al-Dayriya area at dawn and surrounded a house where an entire family was inside, including the father, his children and his mother.

Israeli forces removed the family members from the house, while the father remained inside and refused to leave, prompting the army to bring in large military reinforcements and impose a tight cordon around the home, he said.

Israeli forces fired a shell at the house, causing parts of the building to collapse, Abu Shahada said.

Sounds of gunfire and explosions were heard in the area during the hours-long siege, he added.

Israeli forces later withdrew from the area around the house and informed the Palestinian side of Suleiman's death and that his body was being withheld, according to the mayor.

The occupied West Bank has been witnessing a continued Israeli military escalation, including raids, arrests and demolitions, alongside rising occupier attacks since the start of Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.