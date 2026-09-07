Witkoff says ‘substantive progress’ made in US efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Monday that "substantive progress" has been made in recent diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, including movement toward scheduling additional trilateral talks between Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv.

"Substantive progress was made, including movement on scheduling additional trilateral talks," Witkoff said in remarks outlining the US delegation's meetings with Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

On US social media company X, Witkoff said US President Donald Trump is "working hard to stop the killing" and pursue a lasting and durable peace.

Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday as part of US efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now well into its fifth year. They then travelled to Kyiv and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, their first visit to Ukraine since the war began in 2022.

The visit followed an agreement by Russia and Ukraine to observe a three-day halt in attacks to facilitate the discussions.

At the talks in Kyiv, US officials were also joined by national security advisers from Britain, Germany, and France, Witkoff added.

On Sunday, Witkoff said that Washington sees progress toward a diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine conflict and hopes to revive trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US.

"We think we made a lot of progress in Moscow. We heard new ideas," he said.