Qatari, Chinese top diplomats discuss freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

Top Chinese and Qatari diplomats on Tuesday discussed escalating tensions in the Middle East, underscoring the need to ensure the safety and freedom of international navigation in the nearly closed Strait of Hormuz.

Visiting Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing to discuss the latest regional developments and diplomatic efforts to reduce escalation and enhance security and stability in the region, the state-run Qatar News Agency reported.

The two also discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen ties across various sectors.

Qatar's top diplomat reaffirmed Doha's "full" support for diplomatic efforts to find a solution that guarantees the freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for reaching a comprehensive agreement that achieves sustainable peace in the region.

Al Thani said he had a "fruitful meeting" with Wang.

"We discussed strengthening bilateral relations to serve our mutual interests, reviewed regional and international developments, and looked forward to working together for international peace and security," he said on US social media company X.

Qatar, along with Pakistan, has been playing a key role in ongoing mediation between Washington and Tehran to bring the two sides to the table for a negotiated settlement to their months-long war.

'CHINA THE MOST RELIABLE AND LONG-TERM PARTNER OF QATAR'



Wang said the China-Qatar strategic partnership has made "considerable progress" in recent years, according to Chinese state-run Xinhua News.

"China firmly supports Qatar in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence, security and stability," Wang told Al Thani, expressing the belief that Qatar "will continue to offer firm support on issues concerning China's core interests."

Wang said China "is the most reliable and long-term partner in Qatar's development process."

Beijing "is willing to maintain communication and cooperation with Qatar on international and regional affairs," he added.

A day earlier, Al Thani met Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who said Beijing backs mediation efforts by Doha amid the continuing conflict between the US and Iran.

China and Qatar established diplomatic ties in 1988, and in recent years their bilateral trade volume has reached around $24 billion.

Qatar supplies around 30% of the liquified natural gas used by China, the world's second-largest economy, but the ongoing US-Iran war has hit global supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, where Beijing also gets Mideast energy imports.





























