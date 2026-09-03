Iranian army claims latest attacks on US bases in Kuwait, UAE

Iran on Thursday carried out missile and drone strikes on US military bases in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, its army confirmed.

In a statement, the army said the strikes were conducted early Thursday as part of the 31st phase of its Operation Saeqeh in retaliation for recent US attacks on Iran.

It claimed missiles and attack drones struck satellite communications systems, equipment warehouses and fighter jet hangars at Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base in Kuwait.

The strikes caused damage to communications systems and fighter jet hangars at the base, the army said.

In the UAE, the Iranian military said missiles and drones targeted US troop positions and radar systems at Al Minhad Air Base.

The Iranian army vowed to continue its attacks in response to US military operations against Iran.

Earlier Thursday, Kuwait said its air defenses were responding to Iranian missile and drone attacks, while its Foreign Ministry condemned the new attacks as a "flagrant violation" of the country's sovereignty.

The latest attacks came a day after Iran launched strikes on US military facilities in Kuwait. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Wednesday that it targeted the headquarters and accommodation of the US commander at Ali Al Salem Air Base.

Iran has also targeted US military facilities in several countries across the region as part of its retaliation for recent US strikes inside Iran.

The latest escalation began after a US strike on Iran's Larak Island on Sunday ended a roughly month-long lull in direct fighting between Tehran and Washington.





