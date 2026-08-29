Israeli army carries out 2 explosions on outskirts of southern Lebanon town

The Israeli army carried out two explosions on the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Jabal in southern Lebanon on Saturday morning, Lebanese state media reported.

The explosions occurred near the outskirts of the town, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), which provided no immediate information about casualties or damage.

The incident comes amid continued Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon, including airstrikes, artillery shelling, and demolitions in several border areas.

Israel and Lebanon have been engaged in US-led negotiations over security arrangements in southern Lebanon, including Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and measures concerning the Lebanese group Hezbollah's presence in areas near the border.



