27 killed, over 40 injured in Russian drone strike on warehouse near Kyiv, says Ukraine

Ukraine said on Saturday that 27 people were killed and over 40 others injured in a Russian drone strike on a warehouse near the country's capital Kyiv.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, confirmed the death toll, adding that 42 people, including four children, were injured.

Additionally, some 50 residential buildings were damaged to varying degrees, he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on US social media company X that a warehouse in the village of Myla was struck by a drone, which also damaged surrounding infrastructure.

Among those killed was Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka rural community, he said.

"More than 370 people have already been evacuated, and the evacuation is ongoing... Those who allowed this to happen must be held accountable for their decisions," Zelenskyy said.

He further said investigators have opened criminal proceedings on "charges of official negligence."

"There are regulations in place-ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas," he added.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed that the country's air defenses shot down 233 out of 267 drones launched by Russia overnight. It also claimed the launch of an Onyx cruise missile and an Iskander-M ballistic missile, but did not provide details on their whereabouts.

The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed that its forces struck logistics centers in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the surrounding Kyiv region during overnight strikes.

The ministry further said it hit an ammunition depot in the village of Myla, where it claimed "components and boosters for FP-1/FP-2 long-range unmanned aerial vehicles were stored."

- Strikes in Odesa, Mykolaiv ports

Russia also claimed striking facilities in the port of Izmail in the southern Odesa region, and in the port of Mykolaiv.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said that one person was killed and three others were injured following strikes on the southern Ukrainian region.

"As a result of the attack, five trucks with grain were completely destroyed by fire, three more trucks were damaged," Kiper said, adding that the fire was extinguished.

Meanwhile, acting Mykolaiv Gov. Heorhii Reshetilov reported damage to energy facilities, with over 300,000 subscribers cut off from electricity.

Independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.

Moscow and Kyiv have increasingly targeted each other's logistics centers, as well as port and energy infrastructure over recent months.

Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, maintaining that their strikes are directed at military targets or facilities linked to military activities.





