US Cyber Command to brief Congress on 'suicide cluster' amid Iran war

US Cyber Command officials will provide a formal briefing to the House Armed Services Committee on Sept. 3 following reports of multiple suicides within the unit, according to Bloomberg News.

The congressional oversight mission centers on a series of deaths that occurred between early June and early July. Federal investigators identified as many as five personnel who worked within the secretive command and took their own lives during this period. The command is responsible for defending US digital systems and conducting offensive hacks.

The military has officially classified the incidents as a "suicide cluster," a term used by the Pentagon to describe fatalities that occur in closer succession than statistical norms.

The operational workload for the command has surged significantly as the organization supports US military actions in the war with Iran, according to the report. The increased pressure has reportedly worsened internal concerns about personnel well-being.

Gen. Joshua Rudd, head of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Cyber Command, warned earlier this year that the force faces increasing "burnout and force degradation" without additional mental health resources.

The Senate Armed Services Committee previously said it was also engaging with Cyber Command on the matter.



